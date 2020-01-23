Manitoba cutlery company bags big ticket to Super Bowl swag game

It may be new to the game, but a rookie Manitoba company is already headed to one of North America's biggest sporting championships.

Ireuse2, billed as an eco-friendly "luxury cutlery brand," will see its product huddled together with other swanky items in a gift bag for celebrities attending Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Company founder Nikki Buchannon said the opportunity is a dream come true for her fledgling brand, which is just two months old.

"It's an amazing way to represent Winnipeg, and our brand as well," she said.

And that's just the start.

Buchannon has also received invitations to other major events on the continent, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) and a little thing called the Oscars.

While Buchannon and her husband, Jamie, plan to get to Coachella and possibly the ESPYs, the Academy Awards won't work out.

Nikki Buchannon says the upscale look of the cutlery sets will make people feel fancy when they're using them on the go. (ireuse2.com)

"Unfortunately, the Oscars are a week after the Super Bowl, which is a little tight for us because we are driving there," Buchannon said.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will square off in Miami for the big game on Feb. 2, but the Oscars, on Feb. 9, are 4,500 kilometres away in Hollywood.

From East St. Paul to the world

On the topic of journeys, the Buchannons' business venture began a few years ago as they were winding down a 25-year career in a fast-food takeout business.

The waste produced in the industry startled them as they became more conscious of it — the packaging, the napkins, the plastic cutlery.

They switched to reusable containers in the final years of the business, from which they retired in September 2019 to try another path.

"We weren't ready to just stop and settle down. We wanted to get into another business and this was the perfect fit," Buchannon said.

With their growing environmental concern, the couple jumped into reusable cutlery, but with an upscale flair.

"This gives a functional option that eliminates that [waste]," Buchannon said.

Sets come with straws, a straw-cleaning brush, a set of chopsticks, and a knife, fork, and spoon. They also come with a polishing cloth. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The sets, which retail for $57-$59, depending on the colour, come in black, copper, silver, gold and iridescent. The cutlery is packed in a hard case to keep it protected, clean and hygienic.

Inside are a knife, fork and spoon, as well as two reusable straws and a straw-cleaning brush, and a set of chopsticks, all packed in biodegradable wrapping.

The sets also come with a cloth for polishing the items, which Buchannon said are aimed at "the luxury eco market" and making people feel special while they're trying to save the environment.

"It's not just a plain Jane — it's a beautiful set," she said.

Social media success

Without a physical store, they've focused their attention online to drum up business.

They created a website and then reached out to social media influencers — people with large numbers of followers, who can offer significant exposure in exchange for products.

In short order, Ireuse2 was catapulted from the Buchannons' East St. Paul household just north of Winnipeg to the global stage.

One influencer, a chef in California, did a giveaway with an Ireuse2 set for publicity. That led to one of the chef's followers buying a set and taking it to a party, "and the rest is history," Buchannon said.

The sets, which retail for $57-$59, depending on the colour, come in black, copper, silver, gold and iridescent and are packed in a hard case. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Through a chain of events, the product got into the hands of the organizers of the Super Bowl gifting suite.

A tradition during awards season, film festivals and major sporting events, gifting suites are set up to attract celebrities. Celebs who venture into such suites are given a bag full of products in the hope they will be seen sporting the items, and give a major boost to the companies behind them.

The swag bag of goods that Ireuse2 will be part of will be stocked with items valued at a total of $20,000 US, according to Buchannon, who will be in the suite trying to maintain her composure while she meets celebrities.

"There's going to be several, lots of football stars — like, a lot," said the self-proclaimed NFL fan.

The Ireuse2 sets that are part of the swag bags are gold.

"We wanted to make sure we're treating the celebrities and athletes — because it is the Super Bowl in Miami, it's fancy — we wanted to make sure that they're going to feel fancy when they're using the sets on the go," Buchannon said.

Since being thrust into the social media spotlight, Ireuse2 has also garnered attention from a number of Winnipeg-based businesses.

The sets are now carried by Shelmerdine Garden Centre, Fort Whyte Alive, Generation Green, and Luxe Barbeque Company.