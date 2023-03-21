Iranians share hopes for Woman Life Freedom movement at Nowruz celebration

Iranians at a Winnipeg celebration of Nowruz, also known as Iranian New Year, say they hope family and friends who are still in Iran find freedom and safety in the coming year.

"[We want] Iranians ... [to] go back in freedom and enjoy these celebrations with their families," said Iranian-Winnipegger Kourosh Doustshenas.

Around 300 people gathered at the Caboto Centre in Winnipeg on Monday to celebrate the annual festival.

Nowruz, which means 'new day' in Farsi, dates back more than 3,000 years. It celebrates the return of spring and a renewal of life.

"It's the most important day on the Iranian calendar," said Arian Arianpour, president of the Iranian Community of Manitoba.

Although the festival is primarily a new year celebration, a big focus at the Winnipeg event was to support the Woman Life Freedom movement among the ongoing protests against the Islamic Republic.

"This year is another chance to keep fighting after six months of … fighting against a ruthless regime," said Arianpour.

A photo of Mahsa Amini takes centre stage at the traditional Nowruz Haft-Sin, an arrangement of seven symbolic items. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Woman Life Freedom is a political slogan used as a rallying cry during anti-government protests that started in the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in custody after she was arrested by morality police in September for wearing her hijab incorrectly. Since her death, protests against the Islamic Republic have spread in Canada and across the world.

Jozi Oliver, who attended the event with family, said this year has a deeper significance to her because of the rise of the movement — and the women who have joined the demonstrations.

"I really hope it will drive some change. We're already seeing change with the women coming out and wanting to support the movement," Oliver said.

"Hopefully I'll be able to visit Iran, a free Iran, soon."

Doustshenas, who is the vice-president of the Iranian Community of Manitoba, said the group didn't know whether to celebrate the new year with so much turmoil happening in their home country.

"It is bittersweet. We are mourning our loved ones," he said.

"Even though it's very hard for us, we want to make sure we safeguard all these traditions and make sure people have a chance to be together."

Doustshenas said the group consulted the community and received overwhelming support for a festive Nowruz celebration that still acknowledged the anti-regime demonstrations and ongoing government crackdown on protestors.

The group decided to have a traditional Iranian music concert, featuring musician Amin Vali. The concert was dedicated to Mahsa Amini, women in Iran and Woman Life Freedom demonstrators.

Kourosh Doustshenas and Arian Arianpour, from the Iranian Community of Manitoba, stand together. Doustshenas says it's a bittersweet Nowruz celebration. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

"It's dedicated to all those … who are fighting for freedom," said Doustshenas, and all those in jail because of that fight.

Arianpour said Iranians all over the world have been using celebrations like Nowruz to protest against the Islamic Republic.

"Maybe Nowruz is a chance for all the politicians, all the leaders of the free world, to think of the fact that they have not been supporting the Woman Life Freedom revolution enough," he said.

"[They can] change Iran, change the Middle East, and change the whole world."