University students in Winnipeg rally in support of the Iranian community

The University of Manitoba's Iranian students organization hosted a rally at the Canadian Museum For Human Rights on Saturday, to protest the current Iranian regime.

"This movement is not against Islam, this movement is not an Islamophobic movement. We are not against Islam. We are against a regime that uses Islam to oppress people," student association president Pouya Farokhzad said.

Saturday's rally coincided with a similar event in Berlin, where around 50,000 people participated.

The movement was sparked after the in-custody death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, who had been detained in Tehran for allegedly wearing her headscarf inappropriately.

Head scarves for women in Iran — regardless of creed — have been mandatory as per the country's strict dress code enforced since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In Berlin, nearly 40,000 people gathered turned out to show solidarity for the women and activists leading the movement for the past few weeks in Iran.

The protests in Germany's capital, organized by the Woman* Life Freedom Collective, began at the Victory Column in Berlin's Tiergarten park and continued as a march through central Berlin.

Some demonstrators there said they had come from elsewhere in Germany and other European countries to show their support.



"The thing that we are looking for is a regime change … basically every kind of human rights is under attack right now in Iran," Farokhzad said.

Iran's nationwide antigovernment protest movement first focused on the country's mandatory hijab covering for women following Amini's death on Sept. 16.

The demonstrations there have since transformed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement over disputed elections.

In Tehran on Saturday, more antigovernment protests took place at several universities.

University of Winnipeg student Ershiya Bagheri helped organize Saturday's rally. She recently moved to Canada from Iran, and has been unable to communicate with friends and family back home as internet services have been shut down,

Bagheri has found support in Winnipeg's Iranian community, and by getting involved in local protests.

"I was feeling that Iranian diasporas need to do something so that the world outside Iran can also hear us and support us," she said.

"I want to continue fighting so that everyone can hear the women of Iran."