Victim's fiancé angry over Iran's compensation offer

Iran's compensation offer to the families of victims of the downed Ukrainian International flight PS752 has been called a publicity stunt and "a slap in the face."

A Winnipeg man whose fiancée died on Jan. 8 after the plane was shot down by two Iranian missiles, said Iran's proposal to pay US$150,000 for each victim is nothing but a ploy to assuage international scrutiny leading up to the crash's one-year anniversary.

Forough Khadem graduated in 2016 from the University of Manitoba with a PhD in immunology. (Submitted by Amir Shirzadi)

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.