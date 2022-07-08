Woman charged in April shooting death of man in Winnipeg's West End

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ira Hayes Disbrowe at an apartment block in Winnipeg's West End earlier this year.

Disbrowe, 26, was found critically injured outside the apartment at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street on the evening of April 18.

He was rushed to hospital but died.

In a Friday news release, Winnipeg police said earlier this week, investigators arrested Samantha Lee Bruyere, who was by that point in the Women's Correctional Centre in Headingley on charges unrelated to the April shooting.