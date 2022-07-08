Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Woman charged in April shooting death of man in Winnipeg's West End

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ira Hayes Disbrowe at an apartment block in Winnipeg's West End earlier this year.

Samantha Lee Bruyere was already in Women's Correctional Centre on unrelated charges

Ira Hayes Disbrowe was found shot at the Adanac apartment building at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street in April. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Disbrowe, 26, was found critically injured outside the apartment at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street on the evening of April 18.

He was rushed to hospital but died.

In a Friday news release, Winnipeg police said earlier this week, investigators arrested Samantha Lee Bruyere, who was by that point in the Women's Correctional Centre in Headingley on charges unrelated to the April shooting.

