Winnipeg investment adviser forged signatures, hit with $15K fine

A Winnipeg mutual fund salesperson has been fined thousands after admitting he falsified signatures on forms multiple times and didn't disclose a conflict of interest after being named the executor of a client's will.

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada said Jake Florentino Cadigal of Doheny Securities Limited must pay a $15,000 fine plus $2,500 more in costs after admitting to the transgressions.

Terms were released following a settlement hearing Tuesday

According to the MFDA, Cadigal took on some longtime friends — a married couple — as clients in August 2008. The couple split in January 2015 and the husband got custody of their kids.

Problems began when the father wanted to fund his daughter's tuition payments out of a Registered Education Savings Plan account (RESP) he held jointly with his ex.

Cadigal "assumed" the mother wouldn't object to the withdrawal and without making any effort to contact her, forged her signature and submitted the form, the MFDA said.

As a result of the investigation, it came to light that Cadigal forged her signature eight further times up until October 2016, the MFDA said.

Cadigal also crossed the line in 2015 when the mother named him as the executor of her estate, but he answered "no" on a compliance questionnaire asking if he was acting in that role for any clients.

"[Cadigal] responded to that question with the answer 'no' when he knew that his answer was false," the MFDA said.

In January 2017 the mother removed him as her executor and soon after filed a complaint with Doheny Securities, triggering the investigation.

Cadigal's firm sent audit letters to all of his other clients but no other unauthorized transactions emerged.

When contacted by CBC News on Wednesday night, Cadigal was not available for comment.