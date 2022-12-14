Investigation underway after Winnipeg police dog bites student at South St. Vital elementary school

A Winnipeg student was taken to hospital after being bitten by a police dog Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police were visiting a classroom at Samuel Burland School in South St. Vital, when a child was bitten by a member of the K-9 unit around 11 a.m., police said in a news release.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the incident, and the student was given medical attention at the school.

The student's parents were informed about the incident and came to the school. The students went to the hospital as "an additional precaution," principal Ross Cathers wrote in a letter to parents.

Cathers penned the letter and sent it to every student's parents and guardians.

He said the school's administrators and student services teachers, plus the Louis Riel School Division's clinical services staff are available to provide additional support to students and staff.

The involved canine is a single-purpose drug detection dog and not trained in aggression or apprehension, according to police.

The dog has been removed from active service until a review has been completed.

Both police and the school division are investigating the incident.

