Shot fired at Watt Street store employee during robbery, Winnipeg police say

Police are looking for an armed person who fired a shot in the direction of a Winnipeg store employee during a robbery Wednesday night.

Police received a report around 9:25 p.m. of a robbery at a store in the 200 block of Watt Street, north of Chalmers Avenue, a Thursday news release said.

A masked male had entered the store and picked out various items, according to police. While at the checkout, he pointed a gun at a female employee, and fired a shot to her side.

The employee was not hurt. The robber fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating, and asks any witnesses or people who have information about the robbery to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).