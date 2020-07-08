Police watchdog investigates alleged 'inappropriate conduct' of off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer

An RCMP officer is under investigation for what Manitoba's police watchdog is calling "inappropriate conduct" that allegedly happened last year.

The RCMP said they learned on June 22 of an allegation of inappropriate conduct by an off-duty Mountie in eastern Manitoba in 2019.

RCMP alerted the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba eight days later, on June 30, the IIU said in a news release Wednesday.

The investigation unit did not provide any further detail on what the alleged misconduct involves.

Under the Police Services Act, police agencies in the province are obligated to report to the IIU all serious incidents involving officers, whether on-duty or off-duty.

The allegations in this case warrant investigation because they are in the public interest, the investigation unit said in a news release Wednesday.

The release said the IIU won't release any more details while the investigation is ongoing.

The unit also announced Wednesday that Winnipeg police officers won't be charged in the case of a man who died shortly after he was arrested in 2019.

