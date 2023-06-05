Content
Manitoba

Missing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy found dead, police say

Inuka Gunathilaka, a 15-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been found dead, Winnipeg police say. 

Family of Inuka Gunathilaka asks for privacy at this time

A teenage boy with black hair is seen smiling for the camera wearing a blue sweater with white stripes on the shoulder.
Inuka Gunathilaka, 15, went missing in the Fort Richmond area of Winnipeg in May. Winnipeg police say he has since been found dead. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police)

His family is asking for privacy at this time, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Monday news release.

Gunathilaka was last seen in the city's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on May 24.

Family and friends had been searching for the teen and made banners looking for information on his whereabouts. More than 100 people stepped up to help in the search. 

A Facebook group created to help find Gunathilaka said they suspended their search last week after police discovered a body. 

