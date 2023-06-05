Missing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy found dead, police say

Inuka Gunathilaka, a 15-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been found dead, Winnipeg police say.

His family is asking for privacy at this time, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Monday news release.

Gunathilaka was last seen in the city's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on May 24.

Family and friends had been searching for the teen and made banners looking for information on his whereabouts. More than 100 people stepped up to help in the search.

A Facebook group created to help find Gunathilaka said they suspended their search last week after police discovered a body.