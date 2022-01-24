Exam criticized as too tough now optional for some internationally trained nurses in Manitoba

Many internationally trained nurses in Manitoba can now skip an exam that's been roundly condemned for being too challenging — but it won't necessarily get them working in health-care facilities any quicker.

Effective immediately, the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba will give internationally educated nurses the option to forgo the clinical competence assessment and instead go straight into a year-long nurse re-entry program, the registrar announced Thursday.

The option is only available for nurses who have already completed their licensing exam, which the registrar said is the majority of applicants.

Prospective nurses who choose this route may not save time, however, because they're required to complete the entire nurse re-entry program at Red River College Polytechnic.

The clinical assessment, however, may determine they only needed remedial education in some areas — meaning they would only have to complete a portion of the nurse re-entry program.

Even still, the registrar's announcement could save applicants from an exam many people are known to dread.

"We have certainly heard loud and clear from internationally educated nurse applicants that there is certainly some testing anxiety surrounding the clinical competence assessment," said Martin Lussier, manager of communications for the registrar.

The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba recently embarked on a survey that found many applicants have negative perceptions of the days-long clinical competence assessment, which ultimately finds most internationally trained nurses will require some form of additional education.

Lussier added some of these nurses delayed taking the clinical competence assessment to study for it or to raise money to pay for it — a cost of $2,400 for most people.

"For people who may be hesitant or … [if] other factors may weigh on their ability to complete the application process, this may end up saving them time in the long run," he said.

The regulatory college's announcement comes as the health-care system faces continued pressure to bring in more nurses, with reports of high vacancy rates, burnt-out nurses and mandatory overtime piling up.

Some people have looked to internationally trained nurses as a solution to some of those problems, but there have long been complaints that the licensing process is too complicated and leads people to quit.

The province has already undertaken some measures to address that, including the creation of a new nurse re-entry program starting this fall. It replaces a bridging program for internationally accredited nurses and a nurse refresher program with a more flexible, self-directed option.

In July, Manitoba's health minister ordered the College of Registered Nurses to remove its requirement that internationally educated nurses already licensed in other jurisdictions in Canada be subject to further testing if they're trying again to be accredited in Manitoba.

That same month, CBC reported that licensed practical nurses who are close to being fully licensed in the province would soon be able to work in Manitoba's health-care facilities under supervision.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson is pleased by the college's announcement.

"We are always eager to hear of new ways to advance internationally educated nurses into the public system. With a new leader overseeing operations at the College, we wish Deb Elias well and look forward to working together," Jackson said, referring to the new registrar taking over from Katherine Stansfield, who retired this summer.

"For a small percentage of those trying to get into the system, this announcement is a way in," Jackson said, while encouraging the development of more ways to ease the bureaucratic hurdles for people wanting to practise nursing in the province.