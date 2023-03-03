Meet every woman: Leader, fighter, friend

Every woman is the person who has 'spent their life in quiet service to others. They smile at strangers and help their neighbours. They make mistakes but soldier on. Sometimes they win, other times they lose.' (Joanna Turner)

This is one of nine profiles on outstanding Manitoba women in honour of International Women's Day. The CBC Creator Network project was written by Carmen Ponto and illustrated by artist Joanna Turner. This special "profile" acknowledges all women everywhere.

Every woman is the person who maybe doesn't see their accomplishments or life path reflected in the other profiles.

They have spent their life in quiet service to others. They smile at strangers and help their neighbours. They make mistakes but soldier on. Sometimes they win, other times they lose.

Oftentimes, they puts others' needs ahead of their own. They try their best. And sometimes they realize that trying their best can wait for another day.

They wrestle with grief, disability, mental illness or loneliness, and manage somehow to face the day regardless. Maybe they have flipped the script on the idea that women are caregivers. They prioritize their own wellness and joy.

They are learning how to ask and get what they want and deserve. They are an advocate for themselves and others, in big and small ways. They fight for themselves their sisters, daughters, aunties, mothers, friends, and for the human race.

They may feel invisible sometimes but they always have value.

And we see you.

Happy International Women's Day.

In celebration of International Women's Day, meet Manitoba women who are living with purpose and meaning. They are passionate about what they do and want to make the lives of people around them better. (Joanna Turner)

