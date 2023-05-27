What we learned spending a year with international students in Winnipeg
When Telma Gonzalez Suran came to Winnipeg last year from France, the Grade 11 student looked at the move as a test.
"I wanted to challenge my life," said Gonzalez Suran. "Leave my country and do something crazy."
After spending a year at a high school in Charleswood, making new friends, improving her English and living through a chilly Prairie winter, Gonzalez Suran said she discovered even more about herself.
"Before, it was really hard for me to stay alone. For me it was, 'I want to be with my friends, be with my family.' But now that I'm here, I just like my own person," she said.
That is just one major change in the lives of four international students wrapping up their year in a Winnipeg high school.
The four students — Gonzalez Suran, Davide Todesco and Zora Spitaleri, both from Italy, and Adéla Kyselová from the Czech Republic — are also the subject of a new short film.
The short film is the work of Laura Gross and Izabela Vielfaure, two filmmaking students from the Create program at Sisler High School in Winnipeg, which offers multimedia training and experience. The filmmakers worked in collaboration with CBC Manitoba's Creator Network as part of Project POV: Sisler Create.
Meet the filmmakers
CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create is an ongoing storytelling collaboration that partners filmmaking students with CBC journalists to produce short videos.
During fall 2022, CBC journalists led storytelling and producing workshops over several weeks with filmmaking students at the Create program at Sisler High School. Since then, the students have produced original videos for CBC Manitoba.
The Sisler Create program focuses on education and career pathways into the creative industries. Students can take courses in animation, film, game design, visual effects, graphic design and interactive digital media.