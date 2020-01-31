'Unruly' passenger forces Mexico-bound flight to land in Winnipeg; 2 arrested for causing disturbances

A planeload of passengers had to make an unexpected stop in Winnipeg, and two travellers from the United Kingdom were arrested, after an international flight from London to Mexico was rudely interrupted Thursday.

Shortly before noon, Manitoba RCMP were advised that a plane travelling from London to Los Cabos, Mexico, was being diverted to the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport due to an unruly passenger.

The plane landed in the city at 12:03 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers boarded the plane and arrested a 25-year-old man from the U.K. for causing a disturbance. He faces additional charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Shortly after making the first arrest, officers were called back to the plane to deal with another passenger, also described by police as "unruly," who had no connection with the 25-year-old man. The 34-year-old woman was also arrested for causing a disturbance.

The two remain in custody.