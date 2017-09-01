Manitobans advocate for shift in attitudes, education around people with disabilities

Manitobans are calling for a more accessible, inclusive society on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Alex Lytwyn has lived with cerebral palsy — a disorder that affects body movement and muscle co-ordination — his entire life.

This year, as an ambassador for Manitoba Possible, the Winnipegosis man helped write an open letter asking for people to educate themselves on disability issues and break down misconceptions.

The United Nations designated Dec. 3 as a day to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. But Lytwyn's letter says we should strive for more.

"If there's one thing to change it's to make the world more accessible," he said.

Advocates say the pandemic revealed the gaps in understanding of the lived experiences of Manitobans with disabilities.

David Kron says health-care rules necessitated by the pandemic prevented people from bringing in another person to advocate for them. (John Einarson/CBC)

David Kron is the executive director of the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba. He says for example, hospital visitation rules in the pandemic robbed some people of their human rights.

"The first thing that went away was the right for you to bring somebody in to communicate and advocate for you," Kron said. "A pandemic shouldn't take away from human rights."

But Kron says he is hopeful the pandemic presents an opportunity for a reset. He spent part of the day delivering a presentation to a group of massage therapy students about his own personal experiences with cerebral palsy.

"Everybody needs to be proud of themselves and whatever their life experiences brought them," Kron said. "Value the Manitoban next to you."

Misconceptions as barriers

Advocates say Mantiobans with disabilities face many obstacles, but attitudinal barriers can be particularly difficult to overcome.

SCE LifeWorks helps Manitobans with developmental disabilities like autism find jobs. President and CEO Oly Backstrom says historically, misconceptions about what people with disabilities can do have kept them out of the workforce, but he sees progress.

Prior to the pandemic, Backstrom said only about five per cent of Manitobans with intellectual disabilities earned at least minimum wage and worked at least 20 hours a week. Then, when the pandemic hit, he says many of the people his organization serves were laid off.

But Backstrom says 2021 has been a breakthrough year. He says more businesses are open to hiring people with developmental disabilities than ever before. It's a shift he says he would like to see continue.

"If we as systems can catch up, the less risk we will have of squandering that potential," Blackstrom said.

Indeed, that's what Lytwyn wants others to understand. He says he used to try and hide his disability, but now he wants to share a message of positivity through his social media channels.

Alex Lytwyn, an ambassador for Manitoba Possible, helped write an open letter asking for people to educate themselves on disability issues and break down misconceptions. (Submitted by Alex Lytwyn)

In his open letter, Lytwyn invites people to examine their assumptions about people with disabilities and to recognize them for what they are.

"What we wanted to showcase is how awesome disabled people are," Lytwyn said. "No matter what gets in the way, we can always overcome."