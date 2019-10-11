'We are strong': Manitobans celebrate International Day of the Girl

Girls around Manitoba took the opportunity on Friday's International Day of the Girl to celebrate and support one another.

The United Nations says the day — observed annually on Oct. 11 since 2012 — aims to highlight and address the needs of girls and the challenges they face, while promoting their empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

In Thompson, Man., a number of young women came together to take part in an event celebrating the day organized by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, the manager of the advocacy organization's missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls unit, said the event was an important way of bringing together girls living in the north, who are often especially vulnerable.

"We see the barriers and the lack of supports and resources that exist for individuals who reside in the north," she said.

"So we felt it was really important to have a day … to show them that they're supported, that they're valued, that there's a lot of opportunity for them."

Aroha Bluesky, 14, was one of the ambassadors at the event. She said being a girl can be good, but in Thompson, girls like her face safety issues and poverty.

Still, she has high hopes for the future.

"When I get older I want to be a lawyer, because my dad was in the Sixties Scoop and he didn't really have lots when he was younger," she said.

'We're fine as we are'

Meanwhile, Winnipeg Grade 8 students Madison Delaat and Róisín Stutely say although they have lots of be grateful for, there's room for improvement in how girls are treated.

"Even though we mature faster, everybody's just, like, 'they're emotional,' or 'they're on their period.' That happens so much. It's unreal," Stutely told host Marcy Markusa on CBC's Information Radio Friday.

"I kind of wish that they would understand that just because we're emotional this [particular] day doesn't mean it's getting in way of our judgment," she said.

"It seems to happen a lot that people are, like, 'Oh, well they're just saying this because they're emotional today, and tomorrow that will change.' But it won't, because usually you stand by what you say."

Thousands of people marched in the Winnipeg Climate Strike on Sept. 27. The strike, inspired by teen Greta Thunberg, was empowering, say Winnipeg students Madison Delaat and Róisín Stutely. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Like those living in northern Manitoba, girls in the south also face safety issues, they say.

"I've had friends who have been as young as me be catcalled by men who are so much older than them," Delaat said. "It's so disgusting and so disappointing in our society today that that happens to anybody."

In spite of these challenges, Stutely and Delaat say they draw a lot of strength from being girls. They are involved in the Youth for Climate Justice group that helped organize the Winnipeg climate strike last month, which drew an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people.

They were inspired by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, who harnessed the power of youth around the world to call for change.

"I feel it's really empowering because usually it's an old white man who's the head of the power," Stutely said.

"When you have this young girl, who's also on the autism spectrum, who's speaking in front of millions of people and leading this worldwide revolution, it's really empowering to see."

They say the International Day of the Girl is about celebrating their strength.

"It's to show we are strong and we're fine as we are," Stutely said.

"To have a day dedicated to learning about what it means to be a girl is really empowering," Delaat added.

"I think it's great."