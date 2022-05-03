Manitoba's Interlake region grapples with unprecedented spring flooding

While communities in southern Manitoba battle flooding from the Red and Assiniboine rivers, people in the Interlake region are scrambling to save their homes from rising waters.

Overland flooding from the Icelandic River, which runs into Lake Winnipeg, has washed out many roads and drenched fields in the rural municipality of Bifrost-Riverton. That municipality includes the community of Riverton and numerous hamlets, and surrounds the town of Arborg, about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

It's one of 18 municipalities in Manitoba that are under local states of emergency because of flooding as of Tuesday.

RM of Bifrost-Riverton Reeve Brian Johnson says gravel roads off Highway 7 have dissolved under the fast flow of rain and snow runoff.

"It washed out all the driveways all the way down, and the water just gushing out … really caused a lot of problems on that side," he said.

A church surrounded by water in Arborg, Man. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Community members had to scramble to protect homes and a large greenhouse facility near highways 7 and 68, Johnson said.

"I think that most of them are OK. But I know one facility, it just came so fast, they couldn't deal with it."

Johnson said the washouts are making it difficult for some cattle farmers to get to their livestock.

Michael Duguid's farm is located between Gimli and Arborg.

He says water from overland flooding came right into his cattle pens. Now, his hay feed is sitting in water.

"It's hard on the cattle because there's not a dry spot for them to sit down on," he said.

Mike Duguid says even his cattle feed is surrounded by water right now. (Submitted by Mike Duguid )

Of the 200 cattle he owns, he's had to move about 50 pairs of cows and calves to other areas.

After suffering through last year's drought, the flooding is hitting cattle producers across Manitoba hard, said Duguid, who sits on the board of the Manitoba Beef Producers.

The organization estimates farmers have lost close to 3,000 animals because of the flooding, he said.

"This is going to put the pastures back even farther," said Duguid.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have been busy sandbagging to protect their properties.

On Tuesday, Brett Olafson was picking up more sandbags for his mom's house.

His family has lived in Arborg for more than 40 years and has never seen anything like this, he said.

"The flower beds are all under water here," he said.

"This has never been a thing. It's unfathomable, really."

Brett Olafson had to travel over flooded roads to get back to his mom's house Tuesday to continue sandbagging. (Sam Samson/CBC)

In Arborg, town officials said 15 to 20 homes have needed sandbagging.

Danny Gudbjartoson says the water started creeping over the road near his Arborg home a couple of days ago.

He moved his car to the other side of the water, and has been using a makeshift bridge to get to and from his home.

"It was just travelling way too fast. That's when I figured I better have some access on the other side."

He thinks it's going to take at least a week or two for the water to recede.

Danny Gudbjartoson has been using a makeshift bridge to get over the water separating his house and the road. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Unfortunately, there's not much residents can do except wait it out, said Doug Anderson, public information officer with the North-East Interlake Emergency Measures Board.

"Basically, there's thousands of acres in the municipality that are under water right now. That all has to drain off."

Earlier this week, some Interlake residents were told to prepare to evacuate their homes.

On Sunday night, the Rural Municipality of Fisher appealed to residents in the town of Fisher Branch to pack an overnight bag, including any medications they might need, and be ready to leave.