Interlake highways 415, 416 reopen for first time in eight years

Residents in the Interlake community of St. Laurent can drive east out of the area for the first time in eight years now that flood-damaged highways 415 and 416 have finally been repaired.

The two roads were flooded in 2011 and again in 2014 and eroded. After years of waiting for the water to subside and work to begin, the highways have now reopened.

Interlake MLA Derek Johnson had lobbied the provincial government to repair the roads when he was a councillor for the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent.

"So all these years later it seems quite fulfilling that I was able to be a part of that and actually see it come to fruition," Johnson said.

Highway 415 runs east-west between Teulon and the town of St. Laurent, while 416 runs north-south along a lake. The two provincial roads pass through the Shoal Lakes basin east of Lake Manitoba. During the flood, the three Shoal Lakes — east, west, and north — essentially merged into one big lake, and due to the nature of the geography, there was nowhere for the water to go.

"The Shoal Lakes Basin is a terminal basin, which means that it relies on evaporation to get rid of any excess moisture. There is no drain out of them," said Johnson.

While the roads were flooded, fire departments in neighbouring communities couldn't assist each other, said Johnson. Kids were forced to go to different schools as school buses had to be re-routed.

The reopenings also mean that paramedics from the new ambulance bay in St. Laurent will be able to help patients faster.

"It cuts off probably 50ish kilometres for a trip over. So for a first responder to get there that much quicker, time is of the essence when you're dealing with an emergency," said Johnson.

The repair work cost about $1 million. Johnson hopes federal disaster financial assistance will cover about $900,000 worth of that amount.

To prevent further erosion of the roads, the province laid a stretch of boulders along the sections of the road beside the lakes, to absorb the energy of the waves.

Johnson said he has noticed a difference in the community already.

"If you go on that road it's very, very busy for just being reopened," he said.