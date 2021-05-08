"This year marks a century for Canada's insulin discovery.

"The first experiment ever done was on November 1921.

"Without it millions would have died, as diabetes is still worldwide."

So begins the song University of Manitoba food and nutritional sciences professor Michael Eskin penned to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

Eskin, 80, has taught at the U of M for over 50 years and is known for writing raps to help students remember the different lipids.

He performed his insulin song for the American Oil Chemists' Society at its virtual annual conference last month.

You can listen to it in the YouTube video below starting at the 4:15 mark:

Though he's been a professor for decades, Eskin also has a passion for music and has performed as a cantor, a folk singer and even once wrote a song for Sesame Street Canada.

He says he's found songwriting to be a useful teaching tool.

"It's a lot of fun, you know, you can get focused very seriously, and I'm involved in a number of very, very serious areas and it sort of is like, almost a bit of a relief," he said.

You can hear him talk to CBC's Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about his songwriting and what he finds so fascinating about the discovery of insulin below: