Inquest called into death of Manitoba sex offender who died at federal penitentiary

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a 34-year-old man who died by suicide at a federal penitentiary in 2019.

Timothy Koltusky, 34, was serving a sentence of two years, 11 months for breach of a long-term supervision order when he died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution, the provincial news release said.

Koltusky had previously been convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and several other offences for attacks on Winnipeg sex trade workers.

When he was released from prison in 2011 and again in 2017, the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit described Koltusky as a high risk to reoffend. He had earlier changed his name from Kevin Scott Steppan.

While in custody, Koltusky was found hanging in his cell shortly after midnight on Mar. 12, 2019. He was pronounced dead an hour later.

An autopsy determined the immediate cause of his death was a hanging. His death is being classified as a suicide.

An inquest is automatically triggered any time a resident dies in a custodial facility.

It will examine the circumstances related to Koltusky's death and to determine what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

The date of the inquest is still to be determined.

