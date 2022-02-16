Inquest called into death of Stony Mountain inmate attacked in his cell in 2018

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a 26-year-old inmate inside Stony Mountain Institution, a federal prison north of Winnipeg.

Nolan Thomas was found unresponsive, lying in a cell, on Nov. 2, 2018, according to a news release from Dr. John K. Younes.

He had multiple traumatic injuries and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be homicide due to blunt- and sharp-force injuries.

Two other inmates, Todd Jeffrey Irving, 47, and Cory Edward Derdak, 26, were charged with first-degree murder a few days after Thomas died.

Both men later pleaded guilty to the charge, saying the killing was over a bad drug deal.

According to an agreed upon statement of facts, Thomas was led into a cell by Derdak and Irving, who had placed a curtain on the door so that surveillance cameras couldn't see inside.

A short time later, the cameras captured Derdak and Irving leaving the cell. Both could be seen with blood on their hands, while Derdak also had a substantial amount of blood on his shirt and shoes.

The pair then walked up to the guard's kiosk, where they admitted to the killing.

An inquest can be called under The Fatality Inquiries Act if the person was a resident in a custodial facility.

It will help determine the circumstances relating to Thomas' death and what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

Information about when and where the inquest will take place will be determined by the chief judge of the provincial court of Manitoba and released at a later date.