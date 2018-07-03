Manitoba judge says fatal police shooting of machete-wielding man was justified

A Manitoba provincial court judge has ruled that the fatal police shooting of a man wielding a machete in public was a justified use of force.

In an inquest report, Judge Sandra Chapman says Eric Daniels ignored police warnings to drop his weapon and charged directly at one officer before being shot.

Daniels died at the age of 28 on March 6, 2010.

The inquest was told Daniels was intoxicated and had earlier used his machete to rob a liquor store and threaten a passenger on a transit bus.

Later, Daniels confronted a family on a residential street and police were called.

The inquest report says two officers in uniform gave repeated warnings to Daniels to drop the machete, but he charged at one and was shot three times.