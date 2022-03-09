Inquest called into death of Stony Mountain inmate stabbed 52 times

An inquest has been called into the stabbing death of a 42-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution in 2019.

Adrian Fillion died in hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the federal prison about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Dr. John K. Younes, Manitoba's chief medical examiner, ordered the inquest on Wednesday, saying in a news release that it will help determine what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Fillion was in an altercation with two other individuals and attacked on April 22, 2019. He was taken to Stonewall Hospital and declared dead, the release from Younes's office said.

He died of multiple stab wounds.

Fellow inmates Peter Fisher and Kevin Curtis Edwards later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Both were sentenced to life in prison in 2020 and won't be eligible for parole for 25 years.

A third man was accused of being involved in the crime and hiding the murder weapon but he was later acquitted.

Fillion was stabbed 52 times and targeted because he was a sex offender, court documents say.

Information about the date, time and location of the inquest will be determined by the chief judge of the provincial court of Manitoba and released at a later date.