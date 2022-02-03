Inquest called into death of Winnipeg man turned away from addictions clinic, shelter

An inquest has been called into the death of a man found unresponsive last spring in Winnipeg after consuming a street drug, who told CBC News just a month earlier that he was trying to get help for his addiction.

Lee Earnshaw, 42, was found dead in his tent in June 2021 shortly after taking a toxic mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine called gold down, according to a Thursday news release from the office of Manitoba's chief medical examiner.

Dr. John K. Younes called for the inquest to determine all the circumstances surrounding Earnshaw's death in order to prevent similar deaths in the future.

In the months leading up to his death, Earnshaw had made repeated attempts to access help through a provincial rapid access to addictions medicine (RAAM) clinic but was turned away each time due to various technicalities, according to the release from Younes's office.

Earnshaw had also tried get help at Main Street Project, one of Winnipeg's largest homeless shelters, but was also turned away, the release stated.

Attempts were made to resuscitate Earnshaw when he was found inside his tent and again at a hospital, including through administering Narcan, but nothing was unsuccessful.

The manner of death has officially been deemed as accidental.

A month before his death, Earnshaw — a father and former commercial fisherman — was featured in a CBC News story about a lack of detox and treatment beds in the city and the resultant longer waits for help.

At the time, he talked about how he had tried to access the RAAM clinic, but even with the aid of outreach workers from St. Boniface Street Links he had no success.

"There was some issue — I had used [drugs] within 24 hours or something," he said at the time. "It's kind of disappointing because you psych yourself up, you're ready to go."

On another occasion, the clinic had reached its capacity for appointments, according to the Street Links outreach team.

Earnshaw said he planned to keep trying and that he wanted to get into a detox centre.

The date, time and location of the inquest will be determined by the chief judge of Manitoba's provincial court and released at a later date, Thursday's news release said.