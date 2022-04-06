Inquest called into 2019 stabbing death of Manitoba inmate

An inquest has been called into the 2019 stabbing death of a 27-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba.

Michael Mooney died on April 23, 2019, after an altercation with other inmates, according to a news release from the office of the chief medical examiner.

He died from a stab wound to the chest, the release says.

A 31-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal attack.

Mooney was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder as well as multiple other offences, according to Correctional Services Canada. He had been incarcerated at the medium-security prison located about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg since April 14, 2016.

Dr. John K. Younes, Manitoba's chief medical examiner, ordered the inquest on Wednesday to determine the circumstances surrounding Mooney's death and what, if anything, could be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Information about the date, time and location of the inquest will be determined by the chief judge of the provincial court of Manitoba and released at a later date.