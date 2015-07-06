Councillor says innovation strategy missing upgrades to 311 service

Parking enforcement officers would be able to link with supervisors by video and some city riding mowers will be equipped with GPS trackers and tablets as several projects by Winnipeg's innovation department get implemented.

A report Monday to the innovation committee of city hall contains nine projects in various stages of development, based on various recommendations of departments throughout the city bureaucracy.

Some involve improving the city's accounts payable department or installing robotic technology to execute repetitive administrative tasks.

One project will review what is needed to introduce video link technology between citizens and the Winnipeg Police Service for non-emergency calls.

One city councillor says the innovations are missing out on one service ripe for change — the city's 311 reporting system.

"There has got to be a way to streamline and move the [311] process along using technology. And I think think all these other things are great that we are doing, but just focus on 311," said Janice Lukes, Waverley West councillor and committee member.

Councillor Janice Lukes says innovation at 311 service should be first on the list for the Winnipeg's civil service. (John Einarson CBC )

Councillor John Orlikow, who chairs the committee, defended the budget for the various projects – just over $1.1 million – and says several are still at an early phase.

"These reports are just at a pilot stage. There will be, before they go in to major investment, a report [on them]. These are all in progress; they are testing the ideas," Orlikow said.

Glen Cottick, the city's acting chief innovation officer, explained the background behind the projects to councillors, calling them potentially "truly transformative" for the city, but their benefits still need evaluation.

Equipping parking enforcement officers with video links to supervisors could cut down on questionable tickets and reduce complaints.

Cottick said the projects will be shut down if they prove not to save time or money.

Glen Cottick, Winnipeg's acting chief innovation officer, briefed city councillors Monday morning on nine projects. (John Einarson CBC)

Installing tablets and GPS tracking on riding mowers mean managers can know when the equipment is actually cutting grass and how efficiently its being done.

The city is also looking at consolidating its street information to create a better route mapping system for the fire paramedic service. More efficient dispatching of emergency vehicles could mean faster response times and less maintenance.

According to Cottick, the innovation department is involved with several other efforts to improve efficiency at the city, but they are not part of the nine projects reviewed by the committee.