9 Manitoba companies share $750K in government funding to grow business

Nine businesses in Manitoba will share more than $750,000 in government funding to help them develop new opportunities and products.

Economic Development and Training Minister Ralph Eichler made the announcement Tuesday morning in Winnipeg, saying the money comes from the Innovation Growth Program.

"The Innovation Growth Program provides support to businesses that are pursuing innovation and new opportunities, building on Manitoba's many economic strengths," said Eichler.

"Investments in these nine companies will also significantly expand their workforces and help grow Manitoba's economy over the long term."

The companies receiving funding project they will see an increase of 260 full-time jobs and $90 million of export sales over the next five years, according to Eichler.

The nine companies include:

All-Net Municipal Solutions.

Aurora Aerial Inc.

Callia Flowers.

Cerebra Health.

Elmer's Manufacturing Ltd..

Evotrux Inc.

Micro Traffic Inc.

Prairie Grain Analyzers.

Red River Press.

Daniel Santos, CEO of Evotrux — which operates an online platform that links shippers to freight carriers — said the money will help the company reach out to new clients and increase business.

"We are experts in our field, but our ability to grow has been limited by our ability to connect with prospective clients. The IGP will help us market our innovative approach to transportation and secure the long-term growth of our company in Manitoba," Santos said.

Daniel Santos, CEO of Evotrux, said the money will help secure the long-term growth of his company. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

