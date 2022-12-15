Man serving life sentence at Stony Mountain Institute dies in custody

An inmate died Wednesday at the Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba, the Correctional Service of Canada says.

Robert Hughes had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since June 6 of this year, CSC said in a statement.

His next of kin have been notified of his death.

The Correctional Service of Canada's policies state that any time a person who is incarcerated dies, the agency must review the circumstances.

CBC News has been unable to confirm if the man who died is the same Robert Hughes who was convicted of killing his wife and then blowing up their Brandon home in October 2019.

Neither Crown prosecutors Rekha Malaviya and Christian Vanderhooft, nor attorney Saul Simmonds — who represented the man convicted in the Brandon killing — had received information stating the inmate who died at Stony Mountain is the same Robert Hughes.

A man by that name was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Betty Hughes, and had been serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 13 years.

That sentence was given on June 6 of this year — which is the date given by CSC for the death of the inmate named Robert Hughes.

