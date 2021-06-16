Stony Mountain inmate sues prison staff, alleges they failed to protect him from violent attack

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution is suing five correctional officers at the prison, alleging they failed to stop an attack that left him with traumatic head injuries two years ago.

Christopher Calamusa, 30, is seeking financial damages, accusing the officers of abandoning their duty to protect him when he was stabbed and assaulted by four other inmates in 2019.

Calamusa was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder and an aggravated assault in 2014, according to the Kingston Whig-Standard.

A statement of claim filed last week with Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg says that on Aug. 11, 2019, Calamusa was watching TV in a common area of the prison when another inmate punched him in the back of the head.

Three other inmates joined in and Calamusa was stabbed and beaten multiple times with a weapon, sustaining at least seven stab wounds to the head and face, the court document says.

As a result of the attack, Calamusa says he's suffered permanent facial nerve damage, scarring, hand fractures and traumatic head injuries that left him cognitively impaired.

The injuries required surgeries to insert a plate into his head and one into his hand, the statement of claim says.

Lack of oversight

Calamusa argues that the corrections officers were absent from their stations, which gave his attackers an opportunity to assault him.

"It was foreseeable that in the absence of correction officer presence and oversight, the risk of inmate-to-inmate attack and harm becomes elevated," the statement of claim says.

"Calamusa was exposed to such endangerment to his life."

Further, he says when the officers did intervene, they hit him with a rubber bullet and capsicum foaming agent, also known as pepper spray.

The inmate argues that his injuries are a direct result of the negligence of the corrections officers, resulting in a future loss of income as a casual manual labourer, the occupation he had before entering prison.

The Attorney General of Canada is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Calamusa is being represented by Winnipeg lawyers Martin and Ethan Pollock.

A statement of claim contains unproven allegations. No statement of defence has been filed and trial dates in the case have not been set.

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the claim and takes the allegations within it very seriously, a spokesperson said.

"CSC staff and senior management strive to ensure that our work to rehabilitate offenders is done safely and with the utmost professionalism," said Jeff Campbell.