Inmate steals vehicle, escapes from Headingley jail: RCMP

An inmate from Headingley Correctional Centre stole a vehicle and escaped late Wednesday morning, but RCMP say the man is now back in custody.

Officers were called at around 11:45 a.m. after a 21-year-old man, awaiting trial for second degree murder, drove off from the jail.

Sources tell CBC News, the inmate stole a delivery vehicle and crashed through a gate to escape.

Multiple units, including the emergency response team and police dogs, were dispatched, RCMP say.

Police found the vehicle and tried pulling it over, but the suspect allegedly refused to stop. Officers continued to pursue the suspect down highways and gravel roads until he lost control and went into a ditch near St. Anne, Man., a community located 43 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

The man is in custody and is facing multiple charges. There were no injuries reported.

RCMP continue to investigate.