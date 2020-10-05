Inmate escapes from Stony Mountain Institution

A 45-year old inmate has escaped from a prison north of Winnipeg.

Aban Galin was discovered missing from the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution during a 9:45 p.m. head count on Sunday, according to a news release from Correctional Services of Canada.

Galin is serving a three-year sentence for possessing prohibited weapons and a prohibited substance.

He has also done time for fraud, break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime and other offences, the release said.

He is described as six feet tall and 265 pounds.

He is bald with blue eyes and has a tattoo of a gremlin on the back of his head and a tattoo of a dragon behind his left ear.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aban Galin is asked to contact police.

