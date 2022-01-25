Inmate, 34, dies at Stony Mountain Institution

An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died in custody Sunday, a release from Correctional Service Canada says.

James Flatfoot, 34, was serving a sentence of five years, three months and 22 days at the Manitoba prison for robbery, possession and use of a firearm and flight from a peace officer since his sentencing on Dec. 16, 2021.

Flatfoot's next of kin have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the circumstances around the death, as it does in all cases involving the death of an inmate.

As per correctional policy, police and the coroner have also been notified.