26 year old inmate dies while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances

CBC News ·
Stony Mountain Institution is a federal facility located about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

A 26 year old man died while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution, a media release from Correctional Service Canada said Saturday.

The release said on Friday, Nolan Randal Thomas, an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution, died while in custody.

Thomas had been serving a five year, four month sentence for charges including robbery, and assault peace officer.

His next-of-kin have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances, the release said. 

