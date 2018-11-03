26 year old inmate dies while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution
A 26 year old man died while in custody at Stony Mountain.
Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances
A 26 year old man died while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution, a media release from Correctional Service Canada said Saturday.
The release said on Friday, Nolan Randal Thomas, an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution, died while in custody.
Thomas had been serving a five year, four month sentence for charges including robbery, and assault peace officer.
His next-of-kin have been notified.
Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances, the release said.