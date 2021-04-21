Inmate beaten after Manitoba jails offer treats to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

The directive to offer provincial jail inmates free canteen products and a meat tray, if a minimum number agreed to be vaccinated for COVID-19, was quickly revamped after at least one reluctant inmate was assaulted, the Winnipeg Free Press has learned.

The email directive issued to jail administrators Friday quickly pitted inmates who wanted the "reward" against those who didn't want to be vaccinated, exposing both inmates and staff to increased risk of violence, a source said Monday.

