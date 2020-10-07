2 Winnipeg police officers taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash

Two Winnipeg police officers were taken to hospital after their cruiser car collided with an SUV on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened at about noon near the Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street intersection.

The cruiser was "travelling normally" and not headed to a call at the time of the collision, a police spokesperson said.

The two officers were transported to hospital as a precaution due to minor injuries, the spokesperson said, and the driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

Winnipeg police blocked off part of the Salter Street and Inkster Boulevard intersection after the crash. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

