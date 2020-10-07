2 Winnipeg police officers taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash
The two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution after their cruiser car collided with an SUV at Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street on Wednesday.
Cruiser 'travelling normally,' not responding to call, during collision at Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street
Two Winnipeg police officers were taken to hospital after their cruiser car collided with an SUV on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said the crash happened at about noon near the Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street intersection.
The cruiser was "travelling normally" and not headed to a call at the time of the collision, a police spokesperson said.
The two officers were transported to hospital as a precaution due to minor injuries, the spokesperson said, and the driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.
