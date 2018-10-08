Skip to Main Content
Building fire blocks traffic in Inkster Industrial Park

Emergency crews are on scene at a fire in the Inkster Industrial Park Monday morning.

Area was thick with smoke Monday morning

Several fire and police vehicles were on scene at a fire in the Inkster Industrial Park Monday morning. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Police blocked Inkster Boulevard between Keewatin Street and Plymouth Street in Winnipeg due to a fire Monday morning.

Police had blocked off a large area near the intersection of Plymouth Street and Inkster Boulevard Monday morning. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

In a tweet, the City of Winnipeg said fire crews are still on scene at the in a business on Paramount Road. 

Police expect to be in the area for some time.

