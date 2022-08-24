Man found injured on Osborne Bridge has died in what police believe was a homicide

A man who was found suffering from severe trauma and lying on the sidewalk on Osborne Bridge earlier this month has died.

Sydney Frederick Chubb, 28, was found on the southeast sidewalk of the bridge around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. He had serious injuries to his upper body, Winnipeg police said.

Chubb was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead from his injuries on Aug. 21.

His death is being investigated as the city's 33rd homicide of the year.

Anyone walking or driving in the area at the time of the incident and anyone with surveillance footage or dash-cam footage is urged to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).