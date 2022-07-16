Winnipeg police investigating homicide after death of man found during fire alarm call

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found injured by emergency personnel responding to a fire alarm in the city's West End Friday evening.

He was found in a home in the 500 block of Burnell Street, between St. Matthews and Sargent avenues, when the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire alarm that went off at the residence, police said in a news release Saturday.

Officers who arrived at the home around 5:30 p.m. found the man suffering from upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries, police said.

Police did not release any further information about the man or his injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit is now investigating. No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).