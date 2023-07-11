Winnipeg landfill blockade continues as injunction looms

The blockade outside Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill has continued into its fifth day as the City of Winnipeg has yet to apply for an injunction to have the protesters removed.

About 10 people remained stationed behind old tires stacked up and filled with lumber on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm not going to walk away because you guys say I have to go. My ancestors have been kicked off this land long enough," said Diane Dousquet, who painted a red dress mural on the road at the site.

The red dress has come to symbolize missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"I shouldn't have to be fighting for this anymore. I shouldn't have to fight to feel human and feel this way," Dousquet said.

Protesters at the Brady Road landfill south of Winnipeg built up a blockade on Monday. (Anne-Charlotte Carignan/SRC)

The blockade started Thursday after Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would not support a search of the privately owned Prairie Green Landfill just north of Winnipeg in the rural municipality of Rosser, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped last year.

Police found the partial remains of Rebecca Contois at the Brady landfill last June.

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of those three women and a fourth as-yet-unidentified woman.

The location of the unidentified woman, known as Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman, is not known.

In the middle of Dousquet's MMIWG mural is a model of a landfill with toy vehicles, created by another artist.

It symbolizes the City of Winnipeg working on top of the bodies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, Dousquet said, indicating a section of the model with doll parts and other items.

"He [the artist] wanted to show that if they just dug, you'd come to find our girls and possibly much more. We have a massive missing list, and that includes our men, too," Dousquet said.

Diane Dousquet looks at a model of a landfill with toy vehicles, set up the middle of the mural she painted. (Radio-Canada)

The city's chief administrative officer, Michael Jack, said Monday that the city was "strongly considering" asking a judge for an injunction ordering the protesters to leave, after protesters stayed on the road past a noon deadline to reopen it.

Late Friday, the city had delivered an order for the demonstrators to remove the blockade by noon Monday. The protesters initially agreed, but after a man pulled up to the site on Sunday and shovelled a truckload of soil and debris onto Dousquet's mural, they dug in their heels and said they'd stay.

"I'm not going to be violent. I'm going to sit down, and if you're going to remove me, you're going to have to physically remove me," Dousquet said.

There is a back entrance to the landfill but it is a secondary road and can become impassable after a heavy downpour, which is what happened last Thursday, the city said.

With the main entrance blocked and the secondary one impassable due to rain, the city announced on Friday that the landfill was closed until further notice.

Supporters swept soil and wood chips off a mural honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on Sunday after a man dumped the soil from the back of his pickup truck onto the painting. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Access via the back road has resumed, a city spokesperson said in an email on Tuesday, but "it is not a permanent solution."

Jack said the landfill needs its main entrance back.

The push to search Prairie Green has gone on for months, and the federal government funded a study this year that concluded a canvass of the site is feasible, but it could take up to three years and cost $184 million, with no guarantee of success.

The report warned that there are risks due to exposure to toxic chemicals and asbestos, but said forgoing a search could be more harmful for the women's families.

Stefanson has said the province will not stand in the way if the federal government wants to lead a search of Prairie Green, as long as there are guarantees for worker safety.

About 20 protesters from the blockade on Monday went to the Leaf, a horticultural attraction in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park, with drums and megaphones. Stefanson was there, hosting Canada's premiers at a closed-door meeting with national and local Indigenous leaders.

The protesters decried Stefanson's refusal to fund a search, but the premier stood by her decision, saying long-term health and safety risks of a search cannot be ignored. She promised support for the victims' loved ones instead.

The blockade at the landfill could cause a disruption of operations that could lead to toxic materials leaching into the soil, which in turn could put the city at risk of violating its environmental licences and polluting the surrounding area, Jack said Monday.

A blockade also closed Brady Road landfill from Dec. 11 to Jan. 6, which ended up costing the city just over $1.5 million.

A group of protesters have stayed near the entrance ever since, in what they have dubbed Camp Morgan, to bring awareness to the issue of murdered and missing Indigenous women.

They had remained off the road, allowing access to the dump, until Thursday.