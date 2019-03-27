100-person floating inflatable water park coming to Manitoba

Plans are in the works to expand the summer attractions in Manitoba — literally.

The latest one is inflatable.

A 100-person floating water park will be set up at Minnedosa Beach, with an opening date targeted for late June 2019, say the people at Discover Minnedosa, the tourism agency for the town 45 kilometres north of Brandon and about 200 kilometres from Winnipeg.

"It's an inflatable water park, like a floating obstacle course out on the water," Gerry Champagne, owner of Calgary's Splish Splash Water Park, said in a news release.

"These parks are found in Canada and across the world, but there is none in the Prairies at this time. To be the first and only [inflatable] water park in the province is an incredible opportunity for both Splish Splash and for the community of Minnedosa."

Lifeguards will be on duty but people will have to wear life-jackets to use the park.

Splish Splash Water Park owner Gerry Champagne describes it as a floating obstacle course. (Splish Splash Water Park)

Champagne first approached Travel Manitoba for help finding communities in the province where the park could be set up, Discover Minnedosa officials said.

Minnedosa economic development officer Chantelle Parrott jumped at the idea.

"Tourism is very important for our local economy, and the investment into our community is more than welcome. This leverages the lake and really complements our existing tourism offering," she said.

"It's a fantastic way to draw people to town. Hopefully visitors will make the most of everything Minnedosa has to offer while they're here."

While Minnedosa was enthusiastic about the idea, the town doesn't have the full authority to rubber-stamp it. In order to locate it on the lake, provincial and federal agencies also had to have a say.

The Town of Minnedosa authorized access to the beach while the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans completed an environmental assessment before authorizing the project.

Lifeguards will be on duty and people using the park will be required to wear life vests. (Splish Splash Water Park)

Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation granted final approval for the business to place the structure in the water.

It is now being custom built in the United Kingdom and will be shipped over when done.

Champagne expects the park to be open daily during the summer, with regular hours from June to Labour Day.

