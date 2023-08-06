'Whole bunch of fun': World's largest inflatable obstacle course visits Winnipeg
300-metre-long course open through Monday as it makes its way through Canada
Manitoba families have been climbing up, sliding down and bouncing through the world's largest inflatable obstacle course this weekend.
"It's a whole bunch of fun," said 13-year-old Spencer Peters at the course, called The Monster, on Saturday.
Set up at Winnipeg's IG Field since Friday, the 300-metre-long course includes slides, mazes and 40 different obstacles.
"It's really fun," 10-year-old Mack Peters said. "There's a lot of obstacles."
The course was first blown up in Victoria, B.C., last June, and will make its way to Ottawa in a few weeks.
"It's just pure fun and entertainment. Anybody can enjoy it," said organizer Jacob Duquette.
A foam pit, an inflatable unicorn and photo backdrops are also set up outside the course, he said.
Eleven-year-old Yvan Legal drove in to Winnipeg from Steinbach on Saturday to join in on the fun.
"I enjoy 'cause, like, I can spend time with my cousins," he said.
The course runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Participants can buy tickets for 30-minute time blocks.
The course has been inflated in the United Kingdom, Dubai and across the United States, Duquette said.
With files from Zubina Ahmed