'Whole bunch of fun': World's largest inflatable obstacle course visits Winnipeg

Manitoba families have been climbing up, sliding down and bouncing through the world's largest inflatable obstacle course this weekend.

"It's a whole bunch of fun," said 13-year-old Spencer Peters at the course, called The Monster, on Saturday.

Set up at Winnipeg's IG Field since Friday, the 300-metre-long course includes slides, mazes and 40 different obstacles.

"It's really fun," 10-year-old Mack Peters said. "There's a lot of obstacles."

The course was first blown up in Victoria, B.C., last June, and will make its way to Ottawa in a few weeks.

"It's just pure fun and entertainment. Anybody can enjoy it," said organizer Jacob Duquette.

A foam pit, an inflatable unicorn and photo backdrops are also set up outside the course, he said.

Eleven-year-old Yvan Legal drove in to Winnipeg from Steinbach on Saturday to join in on the fun.

"I enjoy 'cause, like, I can spend time with my cousins," he said.

The course runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Participants can buy tickets for 30-minute time blocks.

The course has been inflated in the United Kingdom, Dubai and across the United States, Duquette said.