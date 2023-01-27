Manitoba community set to open safe drop-off site where people can surrender infants anonymously

A community just outside of Winnipeg will soon be home to a safe place for people to surrender their infants anonymously.

The Landmark Fire Hall is the second location in Canada to install what's known as a Hope's Cradle, an initiative started a few years ago by Gems for Gems, a Calgary-based organization that works with survivors of domestic abuse.

Allan Rau, fire chief for the Rural Municipality of Taché, said the support from people working at the fire hall has been huge.

"Everybody within the fire department has embraced it. They all look for updates," Rau said Friday.

"They're very, very happy that it has been put in place. But also, they don't want to see it used."

The installation was completed this week, and the cradle is going through a two-week testing phase to make sure all its components — including heating, a camera, an alarm system and door locking mechanisms — are working properly.

It's expected to be running by early March, Rau said.

Gems for Gems founder Jordan Guildford said the Hope's Cradle initiative was a response to cases of infants being found abandoned in places like garbage bins. The first location opened in Alberta in 2021.

"We don't know what it's like to be in anyone else's shoes.… All we can do is try to understand what we see and try to be there for the people that are in need," Guildford said.

Some women who surrender their infants are vulnerable or exploited, she said.

"It's not the cut-and-dry, black-and-white situation that a lot of people would like to believe it is. And I think we need to be really grounded and [remember] the need for it, but also have sympathy for the 'why' behind it."

How it works

Each site has basic instructions that inform people using the cradle how it works.

When a person opens the door of the drop-off location, a silent alarm goes off immediately to alert first responders.

That's followed by a secondary alarm that goes off about two minutes later, to give the person a heads-up so no one's surprised by the arrival of a firefighter, Guildford said.

"We've done a lot to try to make this as compassionate for the mother as possible," she said.

There's also an envelope in the cradle with information about resources for the parent, and a medical form so they can submit health information that could help the child later on. The parent also has the option to send an anonymous letter to the child along with the other information.

Once the door to the Hope's Cradle closes, it locks so no one can access it before first responders arrive to get in from inside the building, Guildford said.

After the child is left in the cradle, the regular processes kick in for what happens when a child is surrendered anywhere. The parent has 30 days to pursue custody of the child, she said.

The site also has temperature and ventilation controls and has a camera inside for firefighters to monitor the child until they arrive — though no camera is ever trained on the parent.

"The anonymity is paramount, because that is the difference between a woman choosing the unsafe option and this safe option," Guildford said.

Fundraising effort

The whole thing costs about $20,000 to install — which is where Steinbach-based Life Culture Canada stepped in.

Executive director Susan Penner, whose organization is anti-abortion, said fundraising started in the beginning of November. By the end of the month, they'd reached their goal.

"It's both exciting and sobering. You know, we're excited to have this available, but at the same time, you kind of hope it doesn't need to be used," Penner said.

"But we'll be very happy if it would save a baby's life, if this is kind of a last resort for someone. So that's really the goal, is to provide a service for women who are just in awful circumstances."

Penner said on top of people in Landmark being enthusiastic about hosting the initiative, it's also a good location for many people in southern Manitoba.

"I think that the rationale there is Landmark is about 30 minutes from Winnipeg, it's 20 minutes from Steinbach — within like a 30, 40 minute circumference, there's a huge population base. So it's a really good, central location."

With a second Hope's Cradle about to open in Canada, Guildford said she's had people interested in bringing the initiative to Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and adding more in Alberta — and she hopes to make them as widespread as possible.

"We just need a quarterback in any community to be able to make the introductions and kind of connect the dots," she said.

"But once the dots are connected, we just swoop in and take care of everything else."