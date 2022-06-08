Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found in garbage bin

A Winnipeg woman is accused of putting her newborn daughter in a garbage bin in a back lane, where the infant was found dead in May, police say.

Jeanene Rosa Moar, 31, is charged with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child.

Child abuse unit investigators allege the baby was born at a home in Winnipeg's Garden City neighbourhood and then concealed in a garbage bin.

They believe the infant was alive when she was placed in the bin, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Claude Chancy said at a news conference Wednesday about what he referred to as a "sombre" incident.

"We're talking about an infant. This is somebody that was born and discarded, [and] has no chance of living a fulfilling life," Chancy said.

"So it's extremely traumatic for the family. It's extremely traumatic for the community at large. It's traumatic for the first responders that also attended to this event."

'Not a common case'

Chancy said the manslaughter charge, laid in consultation with Crown prosecutors, "definitely speaks to the intention and planning of the crime."

Generally, manslaughter is defined as a homicide committed without intent to kill , though there may have been an intention to cause harm.

Police were told on May 3 that a newborn had been placed in a garbage bin on Boyd Avenue in the Salter Street area, south of the neighbourhood where investigators believe the baby was born.

When officers arrived, they found the infant's body. Chancy said he could not say who told the police about the body or how long they believe the baby was there.

Through an investigation that included questioning witnesses, Moar was identified as the infant's mother and arrested later that day at a home near where the body was discovered, Chancy said. She was admitted to hospital for medical precautions, and later released from custody pending further investigation.

The child abuse unit continued investigating and on May 10, Moar was arrested and charged with concealing the body of a child, Chancy said in an email later Wednesday.

Moar was detained and transported to the Women's Correctional Centre in Headingley, he said.

Almost a month later, Moar was arrested once again at the correctional centre and charged with manslaughter, Chancy said.

Asked at the news conference why police took over a month to announce the death publicly, Chancy said the investigation is a "very fluid" one that involves medical and forensic analyses.

"It's time-consuming, and of course the consultation with the Crown that … subsequently needed to be done, that's the reasoning. This is not a common case. It's very particular," he said.

Chancy said he could not provide any information about the baby's father or whether anyone else is being investigated in connection with the death. He also declined to say whether investigators believe Moar took the baby to the Boyd Avenue garbage bin herself.

Moar remains in custody.

Police are calling the infant Baby Moar. The death marks Winnipeg's 23rd homicide of 2022.