Recall issued for some Nestlé infant formula due to potential bacteria contamination

Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Good Start Soothe infant formula sold in Canada due to a potential bacteria contamination.

Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii.

The affected formula was sold across Canada in 942-gram packages, with the lot numbers 301757651Z, 301757652Z and 301857651Z, and best before dates of July 18 and 19, 2024.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the formula, and no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of the bacteria, Perrigo Co. said in a Friday news release.

The distributor says it has been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and is informing customers who received the products to arrange for them to be removed from store shelves.

The distributor Perrigo Co. announced a voluntary recall of some 942-gram packages of the formula on Friday. (CNW Group/Perrigo)

Cronobacter sakazakii typically does not cause symptoms in most people, but premature infants, infants under two months of age or infants with weakened immune systems can experience fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy.

It has been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

Customers are being told to stop using the formula and contact Nestlé consumer services for reimbursement before disposing of the product.

More from CBC Manitoba: