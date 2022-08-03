One-year-old boy drowns in Lake Winnipeg
A one-year-old boy drowned in Lake Winnipeg on Tuesday, RCMP say.
Family initially reported toddler missing, later found him in water by shoreline near home, RCMP say
A one-year-old boy drowned in Lake Winnipeg this week, RCMP say.
The one-year-old was reported missing from his home in Berens River on Tuesday.
Family members searched the surrounding area and found the child in the water along the shore, an RCMP news release said on Wednesday.
Family members did first aid and took him to the local nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.
More from CBC Manitoba: