Fire at Winnipeg industrial business sends 1 to hospital
One person was sent to hospital in unstable condition after a fire at an industrial business in Winnipeg.
Firefighters were called around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to the business on Dawson Road N., south of Marion Street.
The fire was confined to a small area and quickly extinguished, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service officials said.
One person was initially assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation then sent to hospital.
No other injuries were reported, fire officials said, and preliminary investigations suggest the fire was accidental.
No damage estimates are available at this time.
