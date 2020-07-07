City to reopen Pan Am, Cindy Klassen pools on July 20

Winnipeggers will soon be able to pick up books from almost all city libraries, the city announced as part of another phase of reopening services to the public.

Two indoor pools — Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and the Pan Am Pool — will also reopen as part of this phase on July 20.

Approximately 195 community services department employees have been recalled, in addition to nearly 400 departmental employees that were recalled as part of an earlier phase of reopening in June.

Throughout late July and early August, the city will partially reopen all library branches for holds pickup services, except Cornish Library, which is undergoing renovations. Patrons will also be able to access telephone reference services and return books.

Previously, the city had opened three branches — the Millennium Library, the Henderson Library and the Pembina Trails Library — for pickup services.

Other city services that have resumed in earlier phases of reopening include outdoor pools and wading pools, which introduced a pre-registration system for booking access to the facilities. Indoor aquatic facilities will also include a pre-registration system for using the pools, fitness equipment and walking tracks, details of which will be announced closer to the reopening date.

The city had shut down all facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest reopenings come as Manitoba set a new record for the number of days since a new confirmed case of COVID-19.

For the first time since the first cases were announced in Manitoba on March 12, the province has gone a full week without a new confirmed case.