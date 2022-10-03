Manitoba to commit $2.25M to program that aims to reduce number of Indigenous youth in justice system

A new three-year program that aims to keep Indigenous youth in Manitoba out of the justice system will be funded through a social impact bond managed by Marymound, a social service organization in Thompson and Winnipeg, which will receive $2.25 million if the program outcomes are met, the province announced on Monday.

The new program has been called Zaagiwe Oshinawe Inaakonigewin, which translates to "love (the) youth (in) justice" in Anishinaabemowin, Marymound elder-in-residence Louise Lavallee said, and incorporates Indigenous knowledge to address the root causes of crime.

"I am confident that this program will have a positive impact on connecting youth to their culture, community and help foster a more positive Indigenous identity and reduce involvement in the justice system," Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference Monday.

A minimum of 45 youth will be targeted — 30 in Winnipeg and 15 in Thompson — during the program's three-year term.

Each will have a "wraparound" team, involving family, friends, ceremonies and other activities to determine what's best for them, the news release said.

"When you're engaging in things that give you purpose and meaning in life, you're connecting to your sense of belonging," said Marymound executive director Nancy Parker.

The program will help Indigenous youth as they transition out of the justice system, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said at the news conference.

"If doing time becomes wasted time, it ultimately becomes repeated time," Goertzen said.

Many of the youth targeted by the program deal with complex and intergenerational traumas, he said.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the new program will focus support on Indigenous youth as they transition out of the justice system to ensure their success. (Province of Manitoba)

The Zaagiwe Oshinawe Inaakonigewin program is funded through a new social impact bond, operated by Marymound, with the support of nine investors from the private sector, the news release said.

In 2015, the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party introduced the idea of issuing social impact bonds to finance the province's social services — an approach the NDP and Liberals called ineffective.

Premier Heather Stefanson defended the use of social impact bonds during her time as families minister under the Pallister government, and said they "focus on results" at a 2019 press conference.

A social impact bond brings together government, the private sector, not-for-profits and other stakeholders to fund social programming, the province's news release said. It uses private investment for initial funding, which is then repaid if the project's goals and cost savings are achieved.

Marymound executive director Nancy Parker says the new program's goal is to reduce the number of days youth spend in custody by 46 per cent. (Province of Manitoba)

The Zaagiwe Oshinawe Inaakonigewin program's goal is to reduce the number of days youth spend in custody by 46 per cent, Parker said. If the program's outcomes are met or exceeded, Marymound will receive $2.25 million from the Manitoba government.

Stefanson said she hopes the new program will help tackle gangs.

The government is also trying to take more steps to address high rates of homicide in the province, she said.

"Today's announcement is an example of what we accomplish when we work together, and I am confident this initiative will improve the lives of our youth and their families, and help make our communities safer for Manitobans to live, work and thrive in," she said.