Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Plan to help Indigenous women 'scattered'

While the Trudeau government is starting to unveil its approach to prevent Indigenous women from being victims of crime, a Winnipeg advocate says Ottawa’s scope might be too broad.

Advocate says Ottawa's approach too broad

Winnipeg Free Press ·
'The government is trying to do everything, and maybe that’s leading to it looking like it’s too scattered,' says former Manitoba grand chief Sheila North. (CBC)

While the Trudeau government is starting to unveil its approach to prevent Indigenous women from being victims of crime, a Winnipeg advocate says Ottawa's scope might be too broad.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now