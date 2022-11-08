Indigenous veterans honoured, remembered in Winnipeg, Brandon

On a solemn day of remembrance, military veterans in Manitoba with Indigenous roots reflected on the hardships of serving their country — and not just on the battlefields.

The sacrifices made by First Nations, Inuit and Métis veterans were honoured during an Indigenous Veterans Day gathering on Tuesday, hosted by the Manitoba Métis Federation hosted at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada in Winnipeg.

Shawn Nault, the federation's minister responsible for Red River Métis veterans, joined the military in 1987, at age 16. On Tuesday, he remembered his family's military involvement dating back to the 19th century, when his ancestors fought alongside Louis Riel and the provisional Métis government.

"It's a day to reflect and remember, just like it is any other day," Nault said.

He lost family members in past wars and chose to join the military because he always considered himself a protector.

The most challenging aspect of serving his country was actually the racism he and fellow Indigenous military personnel were subject to, said Nault.

He often used his fists to defend himself from the assaults hurled at him, but eventually began to use his words instead, he said. Now, he hopes to educate others on how they should approach Indigenous Veterans Day.

Jack Park, the commissioner for Métis veterans and the legacy program with the MMF, served in the Canadian military as a paratrooper from 1976 to 1981. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Jack Park said Tuesday's event was significant in recognizing the tribulations Second World War Indigenous veterans endured when they returned to Canada.

Park, the MMF's commissioner for Métis veterans and the legacy program, served in the Canadian military as a paratrooper for five years, from 1976 to 1981, when he was stationed at an air force base in Cold Lake, Alta.

He followed in the footsteps of his father, whose 33-year military career ended the year Park enlisted.

"I think that was the most important thing my father relayed to me, was be proud. Be proud of being in the military and be proud of serving your country," he said.

Indigenous people weren't always accepted in the military in 1976, he said, but he's glad years later the Canadian government is acknowledging that Indigenous veterans played important roles in past conflicts.

Park thinks Manitobans should be proud that the Métis are finally being recognized for their military service, and says that bodes well for future generations of Indigenous military personnel.

"It gives them hope that when they join the military they are going to be accepted as equal participants in the Canadian forces and not be victimized for being an Indigenous person," Park said.

A crowd gathered for Indigenous Veterans Day on Tuesday. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

'Together, we are stronger'

Jason Gobeil never enlisted in the Canadian military, but he is a self-described "army brat," who grew up on military bases.

A member of the Ohitika/Ogichidaa (Warrior) Wellness Men's Group, Gobeil attended an Indigenous Veterans Day gathering at the Manitoba Métis Federation's southwest region hall in Brandon on Tuesday.

"[I'm here] to stand with community today and see the growing number of our community coming out and taking it in, and educating themselves about the truth of how our Indigenous members were true volunteers to serve our country," Gobeil said.

Jason Gobeil holds his drum for Indigenous Veterans Day at the Manitoba Métis Federation's southwest region hall in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

He believes Canada can do a better job of acknowledging the sacrifices Indigenous veterans made.

"Together, we are stronger, so the more we come together and start educating ourselves about true history and the impact of colonization in Canada, we can start taking a look at tomorrow and how we can truly stand together, side-by-side, just like brothers in arms," Gobeil said.

Spiritual leader Frank Tacan agrees with Gobeil.

Tacan, whose father served in the military in order to help provide for his family, believes government needs to "pull up their socks" and take care of all Indigenous veterans.

Frank Tacan speaks during Indigenous Veterans Day on Tuesday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

He hopes to be able to meet with the provincial government to talk about current and former Indigenous veterans.

Brandon East MLA Len Isleifson was at Tuesday's event. He emphasized the need for all parties to work together.

"We're all here for the same reasons. We need to work together. There's been so much fighting in this world," the Progressive Conservative MLA said. "There is no reason why we cannot come together."